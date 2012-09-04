LONDON Swiss group Novartis has stepped up its challenge to GlaxoSmithKline's traditional domination of the lung drug market, stealing the limelight with clinical data at a top medical meeting.

Both companies are racing to bring new inhaled medicines to market in one of the drug industry's most lucrative therapeutic areas, potentially opening up billions of dollars of new sales.

It is a field GSK has dominated for more than 40 years, ever since the introduction of its ground-breaking Ventolin asthma treatment in 1968. But Novartis now poses a serious threat to the market leader in the race for next-generation products.

Although Novartis has not been a major force in lung drugs, these products will be increasingly important to its future at a time when older medicines, such as Diovan for high blood pressure, are losing patent protection.

Both rivals are working on steroid-free, once-daily combination treatments known as LABA/LAMA drugs that promise improved patient compliance and disease control, while avoiding unnecessary exposure to steroids.

Analysts at brokerage Helvea said that fixed-dose LABA/LAMA inhalers are set to dominate the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market, which is worth $11 billion today and is expected to expand significantly.

They calculate that respiratory drugs could become a $4 billion-a-year business for Novartis.

The Novartis drug, QVA149, impressed doctors at the European Respiratory Society annual meeting in Vienna this week (it proved superior to GSK's $8 billion-a-year steroid-based Advair in one study), though questions remain about the dose selected for the LAMA element of the drug.

GSK, meanwhile, has yet to convince analysts of the commercial prospects for the direct successor to Advair, known as Relvar. The new drug has failed to stand out as a major advance over the older medicine, leaving once-daily dosing as its main advantage.

Concerns about Relvar were increased after news of seven cases of fatal pneumonia in tests, though these mainly involved the highest dose of the drug, for which GSK is not seeking approval.

DEVICES MAY BE KEY

Darrell Baker, head of respiratory drug development at GSK, told analysts on Tuesday that the British company hoped to increase the number of patients who take its lung medicines, from 25 million, but acknowledged that GSK had a fight on its hands, particularly in the LABA/LAMA space.

"We will be in a competitive situation," he said. "As yet there are no head-to-head studies (between the Novartis and GSK drugs) and in that situation I think other factors will be taken into account. Tolerability will be one ... and the delivery devices will be very important."

With long experience in designing inhalers, GSK believes that the convenience of its device, which will be used across a number of its respiratory products, will be an important selling point.

Overall, however, Novartis's QVA149 had the more conclusive trial data and seemed slightly more effective than the GSK treatment, Kepler analyst Martin Voegtli said.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank agreed that the strong data was reassuring for QVA149's competitive profile and that GSK may need to produce more conclusive data to convince U.S. regulators that it had the right dose for the LAMA element in its combination inhaler.

GSK plans to file for approval of its LABA/LAMA medicine in global markets from the end of 2012, while Novartis is to seek approval for its product in Europe and Japan this year, with a U.S. application following at the end of next year.

Theravance is partner with GSK in its new lung drug programs, while Novartis is working with Vectura.

(Editing by David Goodman)