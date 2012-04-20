Singapore confirms two new Zika virus cases
SINGAPORE Singapore on Friday confirmed two cases of locally transmitted infections of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, bringing the total number of reported cases in the city-state this year to eight.
ZURICH Novartis said it had agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on label changes for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to include a recommendation that patients are more closely monitored for heart problems.
"The label update in the United States for Gilenya recommends that patients with certain pre-existing cardiac conditions or those taking certain concomitant medications would require overnight monitoring following administration of first dose of medication," Novartis said in a statement on Friday.
The move follows a similar demand from European health regulators earlier on Friday.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)
TOKYO Japan has dropped proposals on price cuts for prescription drugs aimed at boosting the use of generic drugs, underscoring the government's struggle to rein in bulging social security costs for a rapidly ageing nation.