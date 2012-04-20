ZURICH Novartis said it had agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on label changes for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to include a recommendation that patients are more closely monitored for heart problems.

"The label update in the United States for Gilenya recommends that patients with certain pre-existing cardiac conditions or those taking certain concomitant medications would require overnight monitoring following administration of first dose of medication," Novartis said in a statement on Friday.

The move follows a similar demand from European health regulators earlier on Friday.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)