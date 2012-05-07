Walking their dogs keeps elderly active
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday study data showed a new therapy for people suffering from acromegaly, a rare disorder characterized by enlargement of the feet, hands and internal organs, was more effective than the treatment now commonly prescribed.
"Results of the largest Phase III study of acromegaly patients show the novel therapy pasireotide long-acting release, was significantly more effective at inducing full biochemical control compared to the current standard medical therapy," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
NEW YORK Four Tanzanian children with albinism who lost limbs, fingers, and teeth in superstition-driven attacks made their way home this week after receiving prosthetics - and a dose of confidence - in the United States.