FRANKFURT Medical patches manufacturer LTS Lohmann has been put up for sale, with Morgan Stanley hired to find a buyer, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes nicotine and other medical patches for different drug companies, is part-owned by Novartis NOVN.VX and is expected to fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the sources said.

Transdermal patches of the type made by LTS have become increasingly important in the drugs industry over the years, since they offer a convenient and reliable way of delivering a variety of medicines.

Furthermore, contract manufacturers such as LTS - which has operations in Andernach, Germany, and Caldwell, New Jersey - are in a favorable position as many larger pharmaceutical companies seek to outsource more production to improve efficiency.

The reliable cashflow prospects offered by LTS are expected to appeal to private equity houses such as EQT and BC Partners, one of the sources said, and a price above 1 billion euros would equate to a multiple of more than 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

One potential complication is that Novartis is not only a co-owner but also the biggest client of LTS. "This makes the negotiations difficult," said one person with knowledge of the planned sale.

The other co-owners are German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, who co-founded software giant SAP (SAPG.DE), and German holding company BWK.

LTS, which has about 1,000 staff and holds more than 5,000 patents underpinning its technology, developed the world's first nicotine patch to help people to quit smoking, its website says. It also makes patches for patients with Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome, as well as thin films that melt rapidly in the mouth and are used in fresh-breath strips and other products.

Officials at Novartis and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the sale. LTS did not respond immediately to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7672 euros)

