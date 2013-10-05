China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Saturday its drug omalizumab was almost doubly effective in improving quality of life for patients with a severe form of hives, compared with a placebo, according to a late-stage study.
The third and final late-stage study of omalizumab for treating the skin disease chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) found the drug was nearly twice as effective versus a placebo in improving life quality within 12 weeks of treatment, while also significantly reducing itch and hives caused by the condition.
Novartis said it had filed applications for the approval of omalizumab for treating patients with CSU to U.S. and European Union health authorities in the third quarter.
Omalizumab, which is also known as Xolair, is already approved for treating severe asthma.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.