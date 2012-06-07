Court rejects Frontline's complaint against DHT-BW deal
Tanker firm DHT Holdings said a court in the Marshall Islands rejected Frontline Ltd's lawsuit against DHT selling a major stake to BW Group [BGLL.UL].
MOSCOW Russian gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) (NVTKq.L) said on Thursday it would buy back ordinary and secondary shares from the market worth around $600 million.
"The decision taken to implement a share buyback program reflects the confidence of the Board of Directors in the fundamental value of its Shares and GDRs," Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said in a statement.
Novatek shares, which have fallen 24 percent this year amid a broader market selloff, jumped 3.5 percent in Moscow, while its London-listed Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) climbed 5.4 percent.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Tanker firm DHT Holdings said a court in the Marshall Islands rejected Frontline Ltd's lawsuit against DHT selling a major stake to BW Group [BGLL.UL].
SYDNEY New York-based Wahed Invest will offer its automated investment services across the United States after raising $5 million in seed capital, making it the first robo-adviser to cater to Muslim investors through a sharia-compliant platform, its founder said.