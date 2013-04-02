Chinese drug approval boosts AstraZeneca's lung cancer hopes
LONDON AstraZeneca has won approval for its lung cancer pill Tagrisso in China, a key market for the potential blockbuster medicine.
Novavax Inc said its vaccine to treat a virus that causes respiratory tract infections met the main goal, of immunizing women of childbearing age, in a mid-stage trial.
The company's shares were up 8.5 percent at $2.35 in extended trading.
The vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could induce immune responses at levels that can protect infants through a transfer of antibodies from the mother, Novavax said citing trial data.
The vaccine was well-tolerated, with a safety profile similar to its early-stage trial.
The trial on 330 women tested 60 microgram and 90 microgram doses of the vaccine, with and without an adjuvant — an agent to boost immune response. The women received either one or two injections of a single dose of the vaccine, or a placebo. The adjuvant showed a greater response in both regimens.
"The study was dose confirmatory at 60 micrograms. They will go with an adjuvant and will probably go forward testing two doses administered a month apart, because the greatest response was with using a two-dose regimen," MLV & Co analyst George Zavoico told Reuters.
Zavoico said the vaccine was ahead of rivals in development.
Novartis and GenVec Inc are also testing RSV vaccines in pre-clinical studies.
Novavax would have to do reproductive toxicity tests in animals before test the vaccine on pregnant women, Zavoico said.
The company is also testing the vaccine in an early-stage study with elderly patients.
"With the robust response in this trial, I believe that they will see a response in the elderly as well," Zavoico said.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Joyjeet Das)
NEW YORK The amount that drugmaker Mylan NV avoided paying the U.S. government in Medicaid rebates for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment since 2007 likely exceeds a proposed $465 million settlement the company announced in October, according to a study by private drug pricing experts published on Monday.
GENEVA The health situation is deteriorating in Syria's eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, where 300,000 people are besieged and none of the three hospitals is functioning, the World Health Organization said on Monday in a call for access to deliver aid.