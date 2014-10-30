COPENHAGEN Novo Nordisk is more cautious in its assessment of when it would launch its Tresiba diabetes drug in the United States, a critical growth driver for the future, according to statements it made in its quarterly report.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused in February 2013 to approve Tresiba, a long-acting insulin drug, until Novo provided additional tests for potential heart risks.

In August, the company said it expected to be able to submit an interim analysis to the FDA during the first half of 2015, leading to a potential launch at the start of 2016.

However, on Thursday it said it had not yet decided whether to submit the interim analysis or instead, complete a full study. That decision it would only be able to make in the first half of 2015. The study, dubbed 'DEVOTE', could take up to three years to complete from now.

"Our confidence in the 'DEVOTE' and the interim analysis is completely unabated and unchanged. It is just a change in the strategy," Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen told a conference call on Thursday.

He said the result of an interim analysis carries a higher level of uncertainty than a final study as it is based on a lower number of observations.

"The language around the interim analysis and potential filing of the DEVOTE study for Tresiba appears to be somewhat more cautious than previously issued, with the company warning that the interim analysis carries a higher level of uncertainty than the final results and that it may not support resubmission despite a positive final result," Jefferies said in a note.

Shares in Novo Nordisk, which is the most valuable listed company in the Nordic countries, are traded 4.2 percent higher at 1030 GMT (6:30 am. EDT) on Thursday after its third-quarter report.

Novo reassured investors that its diabetes drugs business in the U.S. would continue to grow after French rival Sanofi on Tuesday delivered a jolt to the market with comments that price competition would stall its growth there.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and William Hardy)