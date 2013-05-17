Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
COPENHAGEN Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it had completed the first phase III trial of a hemophilia drug, N9-GP.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement that in patients given the drug, 99 percent of bleeding episodes were treated with only one infusion and two-thirds of the patients had experienced complete resolution of bleeding.
Patients had also reported an improvement in quality of life during the trial and the drug appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile, Novo said in the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Anthony Barker)
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.