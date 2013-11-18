COPENHAGEN NovoEight, a hemophilia drug made by Denmark's Novo Nordisk, is a step closer to marketing approval in Japan after it passed a review by the country's drugs committee.

Novo, the world's biggest insulin producer, said in a statement on Monday that it expects to receive marketing authorization within a few months.

The remaining step in the regulatory process is an official approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, to which the Committee on Drugs serves as an advisory body.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)