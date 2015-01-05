NPS Pharmaceuticals NPSP.O, which develops treatment for rare diseases, is looking for a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company's shares rose as much as 12 percent to $39.88, their highest in 13 years.

NPS Pharma's advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) have started contacting other companies to gauge their interest, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1xvwHY2)

Bloomberg reported last month that London-based drugmaker Shire Plc (SHP.L) was considering an offer for NPS and the timing of the possible bid would depend on whether the U.S. health regulator approves NPS's hormone replacement therapy Natpara.

NPS Pharmaceuticals was not immediately available for comment.

