NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health regulators pushed back the review date for the marketing approval application for its experimental bowel drug by three months.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now decide on the approval of Gattex on December 30, 2012, the drugmaker said in a statement.

The FDA extended the date to provide time for a full review of the submission, NPS Pharmaceuticals said. The application was accepted by the agency in January 2012.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company had applied for marketing approval of Gattex to treat short bowel syndrome, a condition where the body cannot absorb nutrients properly because a part of the small intestine is missing or surgically removed.

NPS Pharma's partner Nycomed, a Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd unit, is currently seeking approval of the drug in Europe.

The company's shares, which have gained about 9 percent so far this year, closed at $7.18 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

