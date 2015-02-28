TOKYO NTT Communications Corp is in talks to acquire German data center provider e-shelter for about 100 billion yen ($836 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.

An acquisition of e-shelter by Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Communications is the latest in the NTT Corp's overseas expansion due to a dwindling home market.

NTT bought South African IT firm Dimension Data for 382 billion yen ($3.2 billion) in 2010, followed by takeover deals with a combined worth of 85.5 billion yen ($715.42 million) of two U.S. cloud computing firms, Virtela Technology Services Inc and RagingWire Data centers in 2013.

The talks were first reported by the Nikkei business daily.

E-shelter is a data center developer and provider founded in 2000. It has data centers in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Vienna, and Munich.

($1 = 119.5100 yen)

(1 Japanese yen = $0.0084)

(Reporting By Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Michael Perry)