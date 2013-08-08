Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
NEW YORK Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.03 percent, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.
Icahn's stake in Nuance stood at 10.72 percent as of April 30. Apple Inc uses Nuance's speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its "Siri" voice recognition feature.
Shares of Nuance were up 1.7 percent to $19.42 per share in intraday trading Thursday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's CEO said on Wednesday that offers received so far for a stake in its NAND flash memory business are high enough for the Japanese company to avoid falling into negative shareholder equity.
AMSTERDAM Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries .