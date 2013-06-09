SEOUL South Korea will restart a nuclear reactor shut for nearly eight months after microscopic cracks were found during maintenance, the nuclear regulator and operator said on Sunday, easing fears of power shortages in the hot Korean summer.

The state-run Nuclear Safety & Security Commission said it had approved the restart of a 1,000-megawatt reactor in Yeonggwang county, 300 km (180 miles) southwest of the capital.

The reactor will resume operation late on Monday, and will take two or three days to operate at full capacity, said Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd KRHYDR.UL, subsidiary of state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (015760.KS), which oversees the nuclear industry.

The nuclear sector has faced a series of minor incidents and a scandal over fake certificates and substandard parts that prompted the shutdown of three of its 23 reactors last November.

After Monday's restart, nine reactors will remain offline, with six units undergoing maintenance.

Last month, South Korea suspended the operations of two reactors and extended the shutdown of a third unit to replace cables that were supplied using forged certificates.

The government last week uncovered cables with forged certificates at two rectors under construction.

Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, is heavily dependent on oil, gas and coal imports, but nuclear power generation supplies a third of its power.

The government has vowed to investigate all reactors for safety, in association with the international nuclear safety evaluation body Tuv Sud, and imposed power saving measures, including power reductions for public organizations.

