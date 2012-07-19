Nucor Corp (NUE.N) said its second-quarter profit dropped by almost two-thirds and the steelmaker forecast a "modest" reduction in third-quarter earnings as a surge in foreign imports has pressured already weak steel prices.

The company's stock was down 1.2 percent at $38.24 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT).

"Continued slow domestic growth, coupled with continued or worsening global economic uncertainty may both become increasing negative factors," the North Carolina-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We currently expect to see a modest reduction in earnings exclusive of one-time charges for the third quarter of 2012," Nucor said without elaborating.

Second-quarter net earnings were $112.3 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $299.8 million, or 94 cents per share in the same quarter of 2011, the company said. Revenue was flat at $5.1 billion as global steel prices have remained weak.

"The negative factors impacting our steel mills include an import surge across most products that began late in 2011 and continued through the first half of 2012, undercutting seasonal pricing momentum that is normally experienced early in the year," the company said.

In addition, U.S. sheet steel markets have been negatively impacted by new domestic supply that began ramping up production in 2011, "while a combination of political and economic uncertainty is beginning to affect steel buyer confidence for all products."

Nucor said lower pricing for scrap metal -- a key ingredient in its steel-making process -- has reduced the profitability of Nucor's scrap processing business.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)