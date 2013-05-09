SAN FRANCISCO Nvidia posted first-quarter earnings and revenue above expectations but its revenue outlook for the current quarter fell short of Street estimates.

The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported first-quarter revenue rose to $954.7 million on Thursday, from $924.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

It said revenue in the current quarter would be $975 million, plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $941 million for the quarter ended in April and $1.0 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income was $77.9 million, or 13 cents a share, compared to $60.4 million, or 10 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected earnings per share of 10 cents.

It had a record GAAP gross margin of 54.3 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 54.6 percent in the quarter. It said current-quarter gross margins would be about the same.

Shares of Nvidia rose 2 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.08 percent at $13.91.

