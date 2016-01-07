Futures fall as Trump tumult continues
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
NEW YORK Jan 7 - The Federal Reserve provided no liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan.
(The full Fed report can be found at: here )
Keywords: FED FOREX/SWAPS CENBANKS
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores as customer visits increased and online purchases accelerated.