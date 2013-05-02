* Tax selling lifts NYC revs by $800 mln in FY 2013
* Rev view down $462 mln in FY '14 vs Jan forecast
* Taxi medallion rev forecast cut by $300 mln in FY '14
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 2 New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
presented an updated budget proposal for the coming fiscal year
on Thursday with largely cosmetic changes before the budget goes
to the city's legislature for debate.
Bloomberg presented the adjusted figures for fiscal year
2013-14 as a last update to his $70 billion budget presented in
January. The city's current fiscal year ends on June 30.
Bloomberg said better-than-expected tax revenue in the
current fiscal year would pull some tax revenue forward from
next year. The city collected an additional $800 million in the
current fiscal year after taxpayers sold assets at the end of
the 2012 calendar year to avoid higher federal taxes.
In total, the city expects $1.1 billion in extra revenues
this year when $222 million netted in corporate tax audits is
included.
"It sounds good but it really is more bookkeeping,"
Bloomberg told a press conference at City Hall. "We lowered tax
revenues for fiscal '14 because of that."
The city now expects $462 million less revenue in fiscal
2014, $194 million of which is due to a lower tax revenue
forecast.
"Despite the one-time increase in tax revenues this year,
this does not substantially change the city's forecasted revenue
base," the city council speaker, Christine Quinn, and Domenic
Recchia, chairman of the Finance Committee, said in a joint
statement.
"The city's overall fiscal outlook continues to reflect the
solid and steady improvements in the city economy that we
anticipated in the winter," they said.
Quinn is planning to run to succeed Bloomberg as mayor later
this year. Bloomberg is now in the last year of his third term
as mayor and cannot seek re-election due to term limits.
The city-funded portion of the $69.8 billion budget is $50.2
billion. Controllable agency expenses are flat at about $22.8
billion in the next fiscal year, while "uncontrollable
expenses," which include mandated pensions and other benefits,
will rise 7.6 percent, or $1.7 billion, to $23.4 billion.
New York has also cut by half its estimate for revenue from
the sale of taxi medallions to $300 million in the coming fiscal
year.
The city is awaiting a decision by the New York Court of
Appeals concerning a lawsuit over whether the sale can proceed.
The city's comptroller, John Liu, criticized the Bloomberg
administration for including any revenue from the sale of the
medallions while the dispute is ongoing.
"The mayor's executive budget for FY 2014 contains some
major unwarranted assumptions that risk opening yawning gaps,"
Liu said in a statement.
"It assumes that the city will reap $1.5 billion over four
years from a taxi medallion sale that for the foreseeable future
is tied up in court," said Liu, who is also a candidate for
mayor.
Other changes from the January projection include a $327
million increase in projected agency expenses. Total expenses
increased by $472 million compared to January's projection.