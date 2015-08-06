Real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff is in the lead to acquire the New York Daily News, prevailing over other high-profile bidders in an auction for the struggling tabloid newspaper, according to people familiar with the matter.

Witkoff is in negotiations with the newspaper's owner, media and property mogul Mort Zuckerman, about a deal that remains far from certain given the New York Daily News' declining readership and growing liabilities, the people said this week.

Other potential buyers such as Jimmy Finkelstein, the owner of the Washington newspaper The Hill, and supermarket chain Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis have thus far made less attractive offers, the people said, asking not be named because the matter is private.

Witkoff is being consulted by Jim Friedlich, co-founder and chief executive of Empirical Media, a media advisory and investment firm, two of the people said. Friedlich was a co-founder of Zelnick Media, a New York-based private equity firm.

A spokesman for the New York Daily News and Zuckerman declined to comment. Witkoff and Friedlich could not be reached for comment.

Zuckerman, who put the New York Daily News on the auction block in February, wanted $200 million for the newspaper, but bids came in below that amount and he will now likely have to sell it for much less, people close to the matter have said.

The New York Daily News is currently losing $30 million a year and has a $150 million investment in a state of the art printing press, sources previously told Reuters.

Zuckerman is co-founder, executive chairman and former chief executive officer of Boston Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust. New York Daily News' cross town rival, the New York Post, is owned by Rupert Murdoch's media conglomerate News Corp.

A former real estate attorney, Witkoff founded his eponymous real estate investment firm in 1997. Since then, he has been involved in over 75 projects comprising more than 18 million square feet and representing in excess of $7 billion in total transaction value, according to his firm's website.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Andrew Hay)