NEW YORK NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Monday its shareholders approved the exchange operator's $8.2 billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc.

NYSE said preliminary results from its special meeting of shareholders showed that the deal has been approved. NYSE said it would release the preliminary results on Tuesday.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Kenneth Barry)