NEW YORK The New York Stock Exchange invoked Rule 48 on Wednesday in an effort to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected.

S&P e-mini futures Esc1 rose 43.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones e-mini futures 1YMc1 gained 347 points, and Nasdaq e-mini NQc1 futures rose 107.5 points.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)