NEW YORK NYSE Euronext plans to achieve $250 million in annual savings by 2014 through company-wide cost cuts and synergies, the exchange operator's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Around $90 million of the savings will come through harmonizing technology across the company's platforms and retiring legacy systems, Michael Geltzeiler said in a presentation during NYSE's investor day.

The Big Board parent plans to save another $90 million through centralizing its market operations, expanding its shared service model, and other organizational efficiencies. It expects to reap another $70 million through slimming down its business portfolio and in-sourcing some services.

NYSE is moving forward with a stand-alone plan after European regulators blocked its $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) earlier this year.

Geltzeiler said some of its efforts to cut costs would lead to one-time costs that would be announced as they are incurred, but he did not elaborate.

The company expects to realize 25 percent of the savings by the end of 2012 and 60 percent by the end of 2013.

