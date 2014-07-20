China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
WELLINGTON New Zealand post on Monday said it planned to sell its Australian courier business as the struggling national postal service consolidates it operations.
In a statement, NZ Post said it had started a process to sell Couriers Please Ltd, which operates in metropolitan areas in Australia. It offered no details on the value of the sale.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Perry)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.