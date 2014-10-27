NEW YORK Alternative investment management group Oaktree Capital Management L.P. has purchased Hess Corp's (HES.N) share of proprietary energy trader HETCO, and will inject $500 million to fund the New York-based outfit's expansion into new commodity markets.

The deal, the latest shareholder shake-up in the commodities trading industry, comes more than a year and a half after Hess launched the sale of Hess Energy Trading (HETCO), a small firm run by two former Goldman Sachs partners that trades physical oil, natural gas and other energy markets. Investors urged Hess Corp to divest the unit, saying it weighed on its balance sheet.

The main founders of HETCO, Stephen Hendel and Stephen Semlitz, will remain with the company after the acquisition, they said in a statement. No financial details were released. Hess Corp has held a 50 percent stake in HETCO. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.

"Oaktree`s investment in HETCO will allow us to build on our existing successful activities in the energy space and expand our business across various commodities markets," Semlitz said in the statement. "In particular, access to additional investment capital will provide us an incremental capability to strategically expand our reach and portfolio."

Oaktree becomes the latest private equity firm to jump into the commodity trading industry, which is undergoing a period of extraordinary flux as big global banks bow out of the sector.

The group will provide working capital to HETCO and has committed up to $500 million of additional capital for potential new investments in the commodity space, the statement said.

HESS SHEDS ASSETS

Hess has been shedding assets since 2013, when activist shareholders including Elliott Management forced a reorganization of the board. Earlier this year, the company sold its network of East Coast gasoline stations and terminals that were not seen as key to its core mission of exploring and producing oil.

HETCO, one of the last pieces to be sold, was established in 1997, and has grown to become a regular, if niche, player in many of the world's benchmark energy markets.

An estimated 100-plus Hetco traders in seven offices from New York to London to Singapore generally focus on profiting from price discrepancies and trading gaps in the physical market for crude oil, refined fuels and natural gas, using fundamental analysis to spot arbitrage opportunities and big trades, according to industry executives who know the company and have traded with it for years, as previously reported by Reuters.

Yet like many of its peers, Hetco has also engaged at times in traditional investment banking client activity, such as managing hedging programs. One of its biggest customers was Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach, according to its website.

Net realized gains on trading activities amounted to $191 million in 2013 and $60 million in 2012, according to Hess Corp's annual filing.

Wall Street banks like Deutsche Bank have halted trading in physical commodities, while JPMorgan has opted to sell its operations to Mercuria.

The exit of large banks cleared out a pool of capital that had previously been active in investing in the space, paving the way for Oaktree and other alternative investment vehicles to get involved.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Jonathan Leff and Gunna Dickson)