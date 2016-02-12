PARIS Oaktree Capital (OAK.N) plans to sell its stake in SGD Pharma, a French company that specializes in making glass packaging for the pharmaceutical sector, and has mandated JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Lazard (LAZ.N) to drive the process, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

Another source said that SGD Pharma could interest investment funds or companies in the industrial sector.

SGD Pharma declined to comment and an Oaktree spokesman was unavailable for comment in Paris.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)