Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
PARIS Oaktree Capital (OAK.N) plans to sell its stake in SGD Pharma, a French company that specializes in making glass packaging for the pharmaceutical sector, and has mandated JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Lazard (LAZ.N) to drive the process, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.
Another source said that SGD Pharma could interest investment funds or companies in the industrial sector.
SGD Pharma declined to comment and an Oaktree spokesman was unavailable for comment in Paris.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)
NEW YORK CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said in response to a shareholder question on Friday that he believed shares of Viacom Inc , which the network considered merging with last year, were undervalued.