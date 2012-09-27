Irish nun, policeman score internet hit with football contest
DUBLIN An Irish nun and a policeman have emerged as unlikely sporting stars, after a video of the pair kicking a football in their respective uniforms went viral.
KENT, Ohio The presidential jet Air Force One was forced Wednesday to abort an initial landing in Toledo, Ohio, due to fog and rain, and passengers including the president had a bumpy ride.
The plane ferrying President Barack Obama to election campaign events in Ohio took two attempts to land while those aboard were shaken by turbulence.
White House Press Secretary Jay Carney, after consulting with the plane's crew, told journalists traveling with the president that weather was the cause.
The plane landed safely on the second attempt and there were no injuries.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
DUBLIN An Irish nun and a policeman have emerged as unlikely sporting stars, after a video of the pair kicking a football in their respective uniforms went viral.
An Alabama mail carrier has been suspended and charged with aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly feeding meatballs laced with nails to at least one dog on her route, U.S. Postal Service officials said on Friday.