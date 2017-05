WASHINGTON Military intelligence programs account for $16.8 billion of the Pentagon's overall $583 billion budget request for fiscal 2017, the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The sum includes funds in the base budget and a separate war funding budget.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said no additional details on military intelligence programs would be released since they remained classified for national security reasons.

