WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Tuesday appealed a U.S. judge's ruling and injunction that blocked rules requiring tobacco companies to display graphic images on cigarette packages.

Earlier this month U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sided with tobacco companies and granted a temporary injunction, saying they would likely prevail in their lawsuit challenging the requirement as unconstitutional because it compels speech in violation of the First Amendment.

The Food and Drug Administration in June released nine new warnings to go into effect in September 2012. The administration appealed Leon's ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.