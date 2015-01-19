By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. aid worker whose
release from a Cuban prison helped pave the way toward restoring
diplomatic ties with the communist nation will be among First
Lady Michelle Obama's guests for Tuesday's State of the Union
address.
Alan Gross and his wife Judy were reunited late last year,
after Pope Francis helped play a major role in securing his
freedom as part of a prisoner exchange.
Obama later credited the historic exchange as the catalyst
that led the U.S. to chance its stance toward Cuba, breaking a
more than 50-year impasse between the two nations.
The White House on Monday announced that Gross and his wife
will be among the more than 20 other guests to sit with the
First Lady, Jill Biden and presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett
when the president gives his annual address at the U.S. Capitol
Tuesday evening.
In addition to Gross, other guests on the First Lady's list
include astronaut Scott Kelly, who will soon embark on a
year-long mission to live and work at the International Space
Station, and CVS Health Corp Chief Executive Larry
Merlo, who made headlines in 2014 when his company became the
first major pharmacy chain to stop selling tobacco in its
stores.
The majority of the guest list, however, consists of many
average Americans who may be struggling with employment,
affordable education, illnesses or housing - areas that
President Barack Obama will likely discuss in his speech as he
lays out his policy objectives for 2015.
Some of the guests, such as Chelsey Davis of Tennessee, are
current or former students at community colleges around the
country. Davis is slated to graduate in May from Pellissippi
State Community College. She met with the president earlier this
month when he announced his plans for a program to make
community college free for some students.
President Obama and his wife are also both inviting
Americans who previously wrote to the White House about things
going on in their lives. [ID: nL1N0UV2IU]
One such letter writer who will sit with the First Lady is
13-year-old Malik Bryant of Chicago's South Side, who wrote a
letter to Santa Claus saying he just wanted to be "safe."
Another writer, Ana Zamora, is a student who qualified for
relief under Obama's immigration policy designed to help illegal
immigrant children obtain a work permit and avoid deportation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)