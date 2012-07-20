Global growth headed for six-year high: OECD
PARIS The global economy is on course this year for its fastest growth in six years as a rebound in trade helps offset a weaker outlook in the United States, the OECD forecast on Wednesday.
Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) said on Friday that Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker Cynthia Walker would take over as chief financial officer of the fourth-largest U.S. oil company next month, just over a year after another former banker took the reins at Occidental.
Walker, 35, was most recently a managing director at Goldman, where she worked for 12 years, including as a senior member of the Global Natural Resources Group in Houston and as part of the mergers and acquisitions team.
"As a result of her background in these areas, she is tailor made to serve as our CFO," said Occidental Chief Executive Stephen Chazen, who worked for 12 years at Merrill Lynch before joining Los Angeles-based Occidental as CFO in 1994.
Walker's appointment is effective August 6. James Lienert, who has been CFO since taking over from Chazen in 2010, will become executive vice president for business support, with responsibility for supply chains and information technology.
Walker's entry into the upper ranks of the male-dominated oil industry comes only months after Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) Lynn Elsenhans stepped down as CEO.
The CFO post at Occidental's California rival, Chevron Corp (CVX.N), is also held by a woman, Pat Yarrington.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Mexico on Tuesday conceded to U.S. demands for changes in the terms of Mexican access to the lucrative U.S. sugar market, striking a deal with Washington that will likely lift prices of the sweetener to U.S. food processors and consumers.