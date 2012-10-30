LOS ANGELES Nadya Suleman, the California single mother of 14 children including octuplets, has entered rehab seeking treatment for anxiety, exhaustion and stress.

Suleman, 37, dubbed "Octomom" by the media, checked herself into a Southern California treatment center last week. She is expected to be in rehab for 28 days "or more if needed," her manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ms. Suleman has been taking Xanax that was prescribed by her doctor to deal with her anxiety but she felt she needed a treatment program to help with her recovery," Rodriguez said.

During Suleman's treatment, her children, aged between three and 11, will be cared for by a team of three nannies, two friends, a driver to transport the children to and from school and security in front of the house all day and night, Rodgriguez said.

Suleman became a media sensation in 2009 after giving birth in Los Angeles to octuplets conceived through in vitro fertilization.

In April, she filed for bankruptcy after previously admitting she was on public assistance to support herself and her 14 children. She has since starred in a porn film to support her family.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Bernard Orr)