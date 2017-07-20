FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Brookfield in talks to buy Odebrecht's Brazil toll roads - sources
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
July 20, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 17 hours ago

Exclusive: Brookfield in talks to buy Odebrecht's Brazil toll roads - sources

Tatiana Bautzer

2 Min Read

The corporate logo of Odebrecht is seen inside of one of its offices in Mexico City, Mexico May 4, 2017. Picture taken on May 4, 2017.Carlos Jasso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) is in talks with Odebrecht SA to buy seven Brazilian highways operated by the conglomerate's transportation unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Brookfield and Odebrecht signed an exclusivity agreement to negotiate the acquisition, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Brookfield and Odebrecht declined to comment.

Odebrecht has rights to operate 1,712 kilometers (1,064 miles) of seven different highways in five Brazilian states. One of the largest is the Rota das Bandeiras, in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state. The source gave no details of the deal's value.

Odebrecht agreed with creditors two months ago to accelerate asset sales as a corruption scandal raised financing costs.

The conglomerate, as part of a $3.5 billion settlement with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities, has admitted to bribing officials in 12 countries.

Editing by Matthew Lewis

