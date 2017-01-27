Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
SAO PAULO Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) agreed to buy a controlling stake in environmental services company Cetrel SA for 610 million reais ($194 million) from Odebrecht Utilities SA, Braskem said on Friday in a securities filing.
Odebrecht Utilities is an arm of Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA, which is ensnared in the country's largest-ever corruption scandal.
The deal is subject to approval by Braskem's board.
Cetrel SA operates in the Camaçari petrochemical complex in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia. The company serves several companies in the area, including Braskem, processing industrial waste.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.