KKR prepares bid for Australia's Quintis: source
SYDNEY U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
SAO PAULO Banco Bradesco SA's (BBDC4.SA) healthcare unit agreed to take control of Odontoprev SA (ODPV3.SA), Brazil's largest dental benefits provider, amid a recent wave of mergers and acquisitions in the nation's thriving healthcare industry.
Under terms of the plan, which were disclosed in a securities filing on Monday, Bradesco Saúde SA will buy out a 6.5 percent stake from Odontoprev Chief Executive Randal Luiz Zanetti, and consolidate its holdings in the company into a special purpose vehicle. Bradesco Saúde, through its majority stake in the ZNT Emprendimentos SA vehicle, will control Odontoprev.
As part of the plan, Zanetti will be replaced by Mauro Figueiredo, the filing added.
($1 = 2.18 reais)
NEW YORK A congressional subcommittee on Tuesday urged Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello to finalize an $8.9 billion debt restructuring at the island's power utility, PREPA, before a deadline to close the deal expires on Friday.
TOKYO U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.