Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
PARIS Major advanced economies are seeing growth rates cool while the outlook is stabilizing in China, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday.
The outlook for Russia and Brazil is worsening, it said.
The Paris-based organization said its January monthly composite leading indicators, which are supposed to capture economic turning points, flagged "signs of easing growth" in the 34 advanced economies belonging to the club.
Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.