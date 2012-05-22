PARIS South Korea's economy will gather pace over the coming quarters and the country's central bank will need to raise interest rates to keep inflation within its target, the OECD said in a report on Tuesday.

Growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy will slow to 3.3 percent in 2012 from 3.6 percent in 2011, but pick up to 4 percent in 2013, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report.

"Following a slowdown in late 2011, output growth is projected to pick up gradually, led by a rebound in exports as world trade gains momentum," it said in the report, released as part of its scheduled world economic outlook report.

The latest projections for this year and next were both below its previous forecasts released in late April, but the organisation maintained its view that the next interest rate change may need to be an increase.

"As the economy picks up, the central bank will need to raise its policy interest rate from the current level of 3.25 percent to keep inflation near the mid-point of its 2 to 4 percent target range," it said.

Last month, it forecast South Korea's economy would expand by 3.5 percent this year and by 4.3 percent in 2013, also calling for further tightening of the country's interest rate policy once economic uncertainties cleared.

It did not elaborate on the slight downgrades in growth projections for both of this and next year, although foreign trade figures provided in the same report indicated higher-than-expected import growth would be responsible.

Imports this year are now expected to grow 6.1 percent, faster than 3.5 percent seen before, and that would trim the contribution from the net exports to economic growth to 0.3 percentage point from 1.0 percentage point.

Annual average inflation is seen slowing to 3.0 percent this year from 4.0 percent last year, the OECD said. The central bank aims to keep the inflation rate between 2 percent and 4 percent.

The Bank of Korea kept the policy interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent for 11 consecutive months after having raised it by a total of 125 basis points from record-low of 2 percent in five steps between July 2010 and June last year.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)