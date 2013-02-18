Barclays makes early African exit with $2.8 billion share sale
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG Barclays cut its stake in Barclays Africa Group to 15 percent sooner than expected on Thursday, ending more than 90 years as a major presence in the continent.
NEW YORK U.S. office supply chains Office Depot Inc ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N are in advanced discussions for a merger, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
A deal could come as soon as this week, that person said, adding that the talks were ongoing and could still fall apart.
Currently, the deal is expected to be structured as a stock-for-stock transaction, the person said.
Neither company responded to requests seeking comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Dale Hudson)
SAO PAULO Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA is not currently discussing acquiring rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, focussing instead on organic growth, Chairman José Penido said on Thursday.