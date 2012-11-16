RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
HOUSTON Nov 16 The U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans confirmed a platform fire off the coast of Louisiana that killed two people, KHOU-TV in Houston reported.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts told KHOU the platform in question is in shallow water in West Delta Block 32 in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.