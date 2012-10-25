SAO PAULO Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA (OGXP3.SA), controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose nearly 8 percent on Thursday after Batista offered to buy up to $1 billion of stock in the company by April 30, 2014, according to a securities filing late Wednesday.

At 10:13 a.m. (1213 GMT), shares of OGX were up 7.13 percent to 4.96 reais, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP rose 1.41 percent to 57,966.11 points.

