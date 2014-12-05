Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
MADRID Spain's Grupo Villar Mir, the controlling shareholder in OHL (OHL.MC), said in a statement on Friday it had reduced its stake in the building company to 57.6 percent from just over 61 percent since September.
Grupo Villar Mir, run by OHL's Chairman Juan Miguel Villar Mir, said it was not planning further sales and said it would not in any case cut its holding to below 51 percent.
OHL shares had closed down nearly 7 percent on Thursday.
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.