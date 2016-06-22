People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, plans to book additional loan-loss provisions of 650 million reais ($192 million) due to a decision by phone carrier Oi SA to seek bankruptcy protection this week, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Should a bankruptcy court approve Oi's petition, Banco do Brasil would have to raise provisions on outstanding loans to Oi to 1.2 billion reais, said the source, who requested anonymity to speak about the matter. Currently, Banco do Brasil has proprietary investments worth 1.9 billion reais in Oi's local and global notes, the source added.

