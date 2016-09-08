Banks reinforce cyber defenses after global attack
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organizations worldwide.
SAO PAULO Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line telephone carrier, said the Rio de Janeiro court overseeing its bankruptcy protection maintained the suspension of shareholder meetings originally scheduled for this Thursday, according to a securities filing.
The shareholder meetings were called by activist investor Société Mondiale in August, but were suspended last week by the court. Société Mondiale is seeking to remove all Oi board members appointed by majority shareholder Pharol SGPS.
(Reporting by Ana Mano)
WASHINGTON A small number of U.S. critical infrastructure operators have been affected by the global ransomware worm, but there has been no significant disruption in their work, a Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters on Monday.