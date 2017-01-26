The logo of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi is seen inside a shop at a shopping centre in Sao Paulo November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA), which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.

Reuters had reported the postponement of the ruling earlier on Thursday. The two sources briefed on the matter did not elaborate on the reasons for the delay.

Court administrators filed a petition in an Amsterdam court last year to convert the legal status of Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance BV bankruptcy from "suspension of payments."

