Dec 17 U.S. West Coast refiners are increasingly interested in tapping cut-price domestic crude, and some in Washington State have begun receiving barrels from North Dakota's Bakken play by rail.

Rapid growth of oil production in the United States and Canada has created a glut of crude in the Midwest. Infrastructure is rushing to catch up so crude can be moved to refining hubs.

The West Coast is the last region to tap into those flows, with California running behind its northern peers.

See ANALYSIS-California refiners dreamin' of shale oil face hurdles

The following is a list of existing and planned projects to receive crude-by-rail:

REFINERY: Anacortes, Washington

MARKET: Pacific Northwest

OWNER: Tesoro Corp

CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd

CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Began shipping about 40,000 bpd of Bakken crude with new offloading facility; permitted to ship 50,000 bpd

REFINERY: Ferndale, Washington

MARKET: Pacific Northwest

OWNER: Phillips 66

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd

CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Receiving 20,000 bpd of cut-price North American crude, including an undisclosed amount of Bakken. Plans to seek permits to build infrastructure to receive another 20,000 bpd.

REFINERY: Tacoma, Washington

MARKET: Pacific Northwest

OWNER: U.S. Oil and Refining

CAPACITY; 40,700 bpd

CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Receiving Bakken crude, will not disclose amount.

REFINERY: Blaine, Washington

MARKET: Pacific Northwest

OWNER: BP Plc

CAPACITY: 225,000 bpd

CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Not currently receiving Bakken crude; seeking permit to build offloading facility to start receiving up to 60,000 bpd via rail in spring 2014.

REFINERY: Bakersfield, California

MARKET; Southern California

OWNER: Alon Energy USA

CAPACITY: 94,000 bpd for Bakersfield and two other plants in Paramount and Long Beach that operate as one system

CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Seeking permits to build offloading facility to bring in crude from the Permian Basin in Texas and longer term the Monterey Shale in California. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Grant McCool)