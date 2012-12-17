Dec 17 U.S. West Coast refiners are increasingly
interested in tapping cut-price domestic crude, and some in
Washington State have begun receiving barrels from North
Dakota's Bakken play by rail.
Rapid growth of oil production in the United States and
Canada has created a glut of crude in the Midwest.
Infrastructure is rushing to catch up so crude can be moved to
refining hubs.
The West Coast is the last region to tap into those flows,
with California running behind its northern peers.
See ANALYSIS-California refiners dreamin' of shale oil face
hurdles
The following is a list of existing and planned projects to
receive crude-by-rail:
REFINERY: Anacortes, Washington
MARKET: Pacific Northwest
OWNER: Tesoro Corp
CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd
CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Began shipping about 40,000 bpd of Bakken
crude with new offloading facility; permitted to ship 50,000 bpd
REFINERY: Ferndale, Washington
MARKET: Pacific Northwest
OWNER: Phillips 66
CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd
CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Receiving 20,000 bpd of cut-price North
American crude, including an undisclosed amount of Bakken. Plans
to seek permits to build infrastructure to receive another
20,000 bpd.
REFINERY: Tacoma, Washington
MARKET: Pacific Northwest
OWNER: U.S. Oil and Refining
CAPACITY; 40,700 bpd
CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Receiving Bakken crude, will not disclose
amount.
REFINERY: Blaine, Washington
MARKET: Pacific Northwest
OWNER: BP Plc
CAPACITY: 225,000 bpd
CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Not currently receiving Bakken crude; seeking
permit to build offloading facility to start receiving up to
60,000 bpd via rail in spring 2014.
REFINERY: Bakersfield, California
MARKET; Southern California
OWNER: Alon Energy USA
CAPACITY: 94,000 bpd for Bakersfield and two other plants in
Paramount and Long Beach that operate as one system
CRUDE-BY-RAIL: Seeking permits to build offloading facility
to bring in crude from the Permian Basin in Texas and longer
term the Monterey Shale in California.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Grant McCool)