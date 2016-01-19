TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co has purchased a U.S. crude oil cargo, the first purchase by a Japanese buyer since the ending of a four-decade ban on most U.S. crude exports, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

Cosmo Oil has signed a contract with a U.S. oil firm and the 300,000 barrel cargo is scheduled to be exported from Houston in late February, NHK said, without identifying sources.

Japan, which relies on the Middle East for around 80 percent of its crude imports, has been trying to diversify its energy sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)