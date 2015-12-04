LONDON Oil prices trimmed gains to hold in positive territory on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than forecast in November, cementing expectations for the first U.S. interest rate rise in nearly a decade this month.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were last up 78 cents on the day at $44.62 a barrel by 1333 GMT, compared with around $44.70 before the data and with a session high of $44.82.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 were up 47 cents on the day at $41.55 a barrel, having traded around $41.76 prior to the numbers.

U.S. government data showed non-farm payrolls rose by 211,000 in November, compared with forecasts in a Reuters survey of analysts for a reading of 200,000 and below an upwardly-revised reading of 298,000 in October.

