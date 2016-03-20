Oman's Oil Minister Mohammad bin Hamad bin Saif al-Rumhi attends during the opening session of the first Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Doha November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

MUSCAT Oman has not yet been invited to a meeting in Qatar on April 17 at which oil producers plan to discuss a global pact to freeze production to support prices, the Omani oil minister said on Sunday.

"We have been exchanging some views with other oil producers. We have not received an invitation to attend the meeting yet, but we will attend if we receive it," Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy told a news conference in Muscat.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers will meet in the Qatari capital Doha next month, following an initial deal in February between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Venezuela and non-OPEC member Russia. It remains unclear whether all 13 OPEC members will attend the Doha meeting, and which non-OPEC producers will do so. Oman is a small non-OPEC producer.

(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)