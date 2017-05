LONDON Qatar's oil minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Sunday OPEC needed more time for consultations to reach an output freeze deal.

Earlier on Sunday, oil industry sources told Reuters OPEC and non-OPEC producers failed to reach a deal to freeze oil output at talks in Doha, Qatar, but could resume discussions in June.

