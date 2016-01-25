* WTI's premium to DME Oman at more than 5-year high
* Koch may ship Oman crude to U.S. Gulf Coast - traders
* U.S. last imported Omani crude in 2013 - EIA
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 The United States could
receive its first Oman cargo in three years after a brief
opening of the arbitrage window earlier this month when U.S.
crude prices strengthened against Omani oil futures, traders
said on Monday.
The arbitrage shipment would add to a wave of crude from
Africa and Europe making its way across the Atlantic to the
world's largest oil consumer. The move comes just weeks after
the U.S. government repealed a decades-old law banning oil
exports.
"The lifting of the export ban has ironically incentivised
imports into the U.S.," Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan
said.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose this month
to its highest premium against DME Oman futures in more
than five years. U.S. prices have rallied relative to other
benchmarks after the oil export ban and the prospect of slowing
shale oil supply growth as drillers shut rigs.
Middle East crude prices, on the other hand, have been
depressed by expectations of a rise in Iranian oil exports after
world powers lifted sanctions on the OPEC producer.
Traders also cited falling freight rates as a factor in
enabling the arbitrage flow. Freight rates for Very Large Crude
Carriers that send Middle East crude to the U.S. Gulf
TD-RTA-LOP have dropped 39 percent since mid-December,
according to Reuters data.
Several oil-trading sources have said that U.S. refiner Koch
may have fixed a tanker to ship 2 million barrels of Omani crude
to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company declined to comment.
The shipment would be the United States' first crude imports
from Oman since 2013, according to data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
"Maybe Koch can take it into its own system, but refiners
there are not too keen on the grade. Basrah Heavy is much
better," said Adi Imsirovic, a member of the Surrey University
Energy Economics Centre, referring to the Iraqi grade.
The United States is drawing about 500,000 barrels per day
of imports from producers including Norway and Nigeria, in a
surprisingly rapid revival of flows that had dwindled to nearly
nothing in 2014-2015, after the U.S. shale oil revolution got in
full swing.
Russian Urals will also be heading to the U.S. Gulf Coast
after a four-year hiatus.
"Iranian barrels coming into Europe may well push more Urals
into U.S. Gulf," Imsirovic said.
